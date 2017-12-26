Head to Head Review: Western Asset Mortgage Capital (WMC) versus Granite Point Mortgage Trust (GPMT)

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE: WMC) and Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Western Asset Mortgage Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.2%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Western Asset Mortgage Capital pays out 210.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Western Asset Mortgage Capital and Granite Point Mortgage Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Western Asset Mortgage Capital 0 2 0 0 2.00 Granite Point Mortgage Trust 0 1 4 0 2.80

Western Asset Mortgage Capital currently has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential downside of 1.86%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a consensus price target of $19.50, suggesting a potential upside of 7.56%. Given Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Granite Point Mortgage Trust is more favorable than Western Asset Mortgage Capital.

Profitability

This table compares Western Asset Mortgage Capital and Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Asset Mortgage Capital 18.57% 1.81% 0.23% Granite Point Mortgage Trust N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

43.0% of Western Asset Mortgage Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.5% of Granite Point Mortgage Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Western Asset Mortgage Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Western Asset Mortgage Capital and Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Asset Mortgage Capital $91.33 million 4.68 -$25.01 million $0.59 17.27 Granite Point Mortgage Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Granite Point Mortgage Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Western Asset Mortgage Capital.

Summary

Western Asset Mortgage Capital beats Granite Point Mortgage Trust on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation is a real estate investment trust. The Company is focused on investing in, financing and managing a diversified portfolio of real estate-related securities, whole-loans and other financial assets. The Company’s portfolio includes Agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including Mortgage pass-through certificates, Agency derivatives, Agency Interest-Only Strips and Agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); Non-Agency RMBS, and Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), Non-Agency CMBS, Non United States CMBS and asset-backed securities (ABS), as well as Residential and Commercial Whole-Loans. The Company may utilize to-be-announced forward contracts (TBAs), in order to invest in Agency RMBS. The Company’s manager is Western Asset Management Company.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. is focused primarily on directly originating, investing in and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans and other debt, such as commercial real estate investments. The Company formed to continue and expand the commercial real estate lending business. The Company is a long-term, fundamental value-oriented investor. The Company constructs its own investment portfolio on a loan-by-loan basis, emphasizing rigorous credit underwriting, selectivity and diversification available in the market. The Company provides intermediate-term bridge or transitional financing for a variety of purposes, including acquisitions, recapitalizations, refinancing and a range of business plans including lease-up, renovation, repositioning and repurposing of the property. It generally targets the top 25-50, metropolitan statistical areas (MSA) in the United States.

