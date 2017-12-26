Head to Head Review: BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) and Nantkwest (NK)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: BCRX) and Nantkwest (NASDAQ:NK) are both small-cap healthcare companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and Nantkwest, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioCryst Pharmaceuticals 0 4 6 0 2.60 Nantkwest 1 2 1 0 2.00

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $9.14, indicating a potential upside of 77.88%. Nantkwest has a consensus price target of $5.33, indicating a potential upside of 17.22%. Given BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe BioCryst Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Nantkwest.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and Nantkwest’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioCryst Pharmaceuticals $26.35 million 19.19 -$55.14 million ($0.64) -8.03 Nantkwest $40,000.00 9,038.58 -$120.80 million ($1.27) -3.58

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Nantkwest. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nantkwest, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and Nantkwest’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioCryst Pharmaceuticals -167.58% -123.16% -38.71% Nantkwest -204,606.36% -36.21% -32.04%

Risk & Volatility

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 3.06, meaning that its share price is 206% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nantkwest has a beta of 3.41, meaning that its share price is 241% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.7% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.1% of Nantkwest shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 70.2% of Nantkwest shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals beats Nantkwest on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biotechnology company. The Company designs, optimizes and develops small molecule drugs that block enzymes involved in the pathogenesis of diseases. The Company focuses on the treatment of rare diseases. It uses X-ray crystallography, computer modeling of molecular structures and chemistry techniques to focus on the three-dimensional molecular structure and active site characteristics of the enzymes that control cellular biology. The Company’s drug candidates include RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, ALPIVAB, PERAMIFLU, Avoralstat, BCX7353, other second generation hereditary angioedema (HAE) compounds, Galidesivir and Forodesine. Its product RAPIVAB contains peramivir. ALPIVAB is an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor. Galidesivir is a broad-spectrum antiviral (BSAV) research program developed for the treatment of hemorrhagic fever viruses. Forodesine is a Purine Nucleoside Phosphorylase (PNP) inhibitor in development by Mundipharma as a treatment for cancer.

About Nantkwest

NantKwest, Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. The Company is focused on harnessing the power of the innate immune system by using the natural killer cell to treat cancer, infectious diseases and inflammatory diseases. Its immuno-oncology NK platform has multiple modes to induce cell death against the tumor or infected cell by direct killing by binding to stress ligands expressed by the diseased cell with the release of toxic granules directly into the tumor cell; antibody mediated killing by binding to antibodies administered in combination and enhancing the cancer killing effect of the administered antibody, enabling targeted cell killing through antibody dependent cellular cytotoxicity (ADCC), and target activated killing by binding to known or newly discovered tumor-specific antigens expressed on the surface of tumor cells and inducing cell death by the release of toxic granules directly into the tumor cell and by the release of cytokines and chemokines.

