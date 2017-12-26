Head to Head Contrast: Granite Point Mortgage Trust (GPMT) & Its Competitors

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE: GPMT) is one of 32 public companies in the “Mortgage REITs” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Granite Point Mortgage Trust to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Granite Point Mortgage Trust and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Granite Point Mortgage Trust N/A N/A N/A Granite Point Mortgage Trust Competitors $371.19 million $190.39 million 1.25

Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Granite Point Mortgage Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Granite Point Mortgage Trust and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Granite Point Mortgage Trust N/A N/A N/A Granite Point Mortgage Trust Competitors 55.57% 9.79% 1.94%

Dividends

Granite Point Mortgage Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. As a group, “Mortgage REITs” companies pay a dividend yield of 9.9% and pay out 89.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.5% of Granite Point Mortgage Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.9% of shares of all “Mortgage REITs” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of shares of all “Mortgage REITs” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Granite Point Mortgage Trust and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Granite Point Mortgage Trust 0 1 4 0 2.80 Granite Point Mortgage Trust Competitors 121 869 899 35 2.44

Granite Point Mortgage Trust presently has a consensus price target of $19.50, indicating a potential upside of 7.56%. As a group, “Mortgage REITs” companies have a potential upside of 5.06%. Given Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Granite Point Mortgage Trust is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Granite Point Mortgage Trust peers beat Granite Point Mortgage Trust on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Granite Point Mortgage Trust

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. is focused primarily on directly originating, investing in and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans and other debt, such as commercial real estate investments. The Company formed to continue and expand the commercial real estate lending business. The Company is a long-term, fundamental value-oriented investor. The Company constructs its own investment portfolio on a loan-by-loan basis, emphasizing rigorous credit underwriting, selectivity and diversification available in the market. The Company provides intermediate-term bridge or transitional financing for a variety of purposes, including acquisitions, recapitalizations, refinancing and a range of business plans including lease-up, renovation, repositioning and repurposing of the property. It generally targets the top 25-50, metropolitan statistical areas (MSA) in the United States.

