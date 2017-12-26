Head to Head Comparison: Summit Midstream Partners (SMLP) vs. Crestwood Midstream Partners (CMLP)

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE: SMLP) and Crestwood Midstream Partners (NYSE:CMLP) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

48.8% of Summit Midstream Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Summit Midstream Partners and Crestwood Midstream Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Summit Midstream Partners $402.36 million 3.85 -$40.91 million $1.46 14.25 Crestwood Midstream Partners N/A N/A N/A ($0.76) -8.13

Crestwood Midstream Partners has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Summit Midstream Partners. Crestwood Midstream Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Summit Midstream Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Summit Midstream Partners and Crestwood Midstream Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Summit Midstream Partners 24.14% 11.61% 4.31% Crestwood Midstream Partners -3.12% -6.04% -2.56%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Summit Midstream Partners and Crestwood Midstream Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Summit Midstream Partners 1 2 3 0 2.33 Crestwood Midstream Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summit Midstream Partners presently has a consensus price target of $26.20, indicating a potential upside of 25.96%. Given Summit Midstream Partners’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Summit Midstream Partners is more favorable than Crestwood Midstream Partners.

Dividends

Summit Midstream Partners pays an annual dividend of $2.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.1%. Crestwood Midstream Partners does not pay a dividend. Summit Midstream Partners pays out 157.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Crestwood Midstream Partners has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Summary

Summit Midstream Partners beats Crestwood Midstream Partners on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Summit Midstream Partners

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on developing, owning and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets. The Company’s segments include the Utica Shale, which includes its ownership interest in Ohio Gathering, as well as Summit Utica; the Williston Basin, which includes Bison Midstream, Polar and Divide and Tioga Midstream; the Marcellus Shale, which includes Mountaineer Midstream; the Barnett Shale, which includes DFW Midstream Services LLC (DFW Midstream), and the Piceance Basin /DJ Basins, which includes Grand River and Niobrara G&P. The Company’s assets are located in the producing areas of unconventional resource basins, primarily shale formations, in the continental United States. It provides natural gas gathering, treating and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services pursuant to long-term and fee-based agreements with its customers.

About Crestwood Midstream Partners

Crestwood Midstream Partners LP (Crestwood) develops, acquires, owns and operates primarily fee-based assets and operations within the energy midstream sector. The Company has three reporting segments: gathering and processing (G&P), providing natural gas gathering, processing, treating and compression services to producers in multiple unconventional shale plays; storage and transportation, which owns and operates natural gas storage facilities, and NGL and crude services, including crude oil rail terminals, the Arrow gathering system, its fleet of over-the-road crude oil and produced water transportation assets, an NGL storage facility, and US Salt, LLC. It provides infrastructure solutions across the value chain to service liquids-rich and crude oil shale plays across the United States. It owns and operates a portfolio of crude oil and natural gas gathering, processing, storage and transportation assets that connect fundamental energy supply with energy demand across North America.

