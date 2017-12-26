Head-To-Head Comparison: Jack Henry & Associates (JKHY) versus Proofpoint (PFPT)

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ: JKHY) and Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) are both mid-cap technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Jack Henry & Associates and Proofpoint, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jack Henry & Associates 0 3 1 0 2.25 Proofpoint 1 3 21 0 2.80

Jack Henry & Associates presently has a consensus price target of $110.50, indicating a potential downside of 5.43%. Proofpoint has a consensus price target of $102.41, indicating a potential upside of 12.00%. Given Proofpoint’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Proofpoint is more favorable than Jack Henry & Associates.

Dividends

Jack Henry & Associates pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Proofpoint does not pay a dividend. Jack Henry & Associates pays out 39.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Jack Henry & Associates has raised its dividend for 13 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Jack Henry & Associates and Proofpoint’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jack Henry & Associates $1.43 billion 6.31 $245.79 million $3.17 36.86 Proofpoint $375.50 million 10.92 -$111.20 million ($2.21) -41.38

Jack Henry & Associates has higher revenue and earnings than Proofpoint. Proofpoint is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Jack Henry & Associates, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Jack Henry & Associates has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Proofpoint has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Jack Henry & Associates and Proofpoint’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jack Henry & Associates 17.62% 24.58% 13.73% Proofpoint -20.19% -158.19% -7.03%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.0% of Jack Henry & Associates shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Jack Henry & Associates shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of Proofpoint shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Jack Henry & Associates beats Proofpoint on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. is a provider of information processing solutions for community banks. The Company offers a range of products and services, including processing transactions, automating business processes, and managing information financial institutions and diverse corporate entities. It operates in two segments: bank systems and services (Bank) and credit union systems and services (Credit Union). It provides its products and services through approximately three business brands, which include Jack Henry Banking, Symitar and ProfitStars. The Core software system consists of the integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and to maintain centralized customer/member information. Jack Henry Banking markets over three software systems to banks and Symitar markets over two software systems to credit unions. Its subsidiaries include Jack Henry Services, Inc., Symitar Systems, Inc. and Bayside Business Solutions, Inc.

Proofpoint Company Profile

Proofpoint, Inc. is a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive and govern their sensitive data. The Company’s security-as-a-service platform consists of an integrated suite of on-demand data protection solutions, including threat protection, incident response, regulatory compliance, archiving, governance, eDiscovery and secure communication. The Company’s solutions are built on a cloud-based platform. The Company provides a multi-tiered security-as-a-service platform, including solutions, platform technologies and infrastructure. Its product families include Email Security, Proofpoint Advanced Threat Protection, Proofpoint Information Protection and Archiving, and Proofpoint Digital Risk Protection. The Company’s platform services include Threat detection, Threat intel extraction, Nexus threat graph, Real-time detection, Information classification and Intelligent policy.

