Head-To-Head Analysis: Newport (NEWP) & Its Competitors

Newport (NASDAQ: NEWP) is one of 51 publicly-traded companies in the “Industrial Machinery & Equipment” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Newport to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get Newport alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Newport and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Newport 0 0 0 0 N/A Newport Competitors 287 1696 1838 19 2.41

As a group, “Industrial Machinery & Equipment” companies have a potential upside of 1.76%. Given Newport’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Newport has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Newport and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Newport 6.37% 10.63% 6.60% Newport Competitors 3.96% -47.22% 5.15%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Newport and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Newport N/A N/A 29.47 Newport Competitors $3.33 billion $240.04 million 492.62

Newport’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Newport. Newport is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.0% of shares of all “Industrial Machinery & Equipment” companies are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of shares of all “Industrial Machinery & Equipment” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Newport rivals beat Newport on 5 of the 8 factors compared.

About Newport

Newport Corporation is a supplier of technology products and systems. The Company offers its products and services to a range of industries, including scientific research, microelectronics, defense and security, life and health sciences, and industrial markets. The Company operates through three business segments: Photonics Group, which includes photonics instruments and systems, vibration isolation systems and subsystems, precision positioning systems and subsystems, optical components for research applications, optical hardware, and three-dimensional non-contact measurement sensors and equipment; Lasers Group, which offers a portfolio of laser technology products and services, including ultrafast lasers and amplifiers, fiber lasers, diode-pumped solid-state lasers, and high-energy pulsed lasers and tunable lasers, and Optics Group, which offers precision optics and lens assemblies, thin-film filters and coatings, replicated mirrors, and ruled and holographic diffraction gratings.

Receive News & Ratings for Newport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.