Harrington Investments INC Invests $3.36 Million in Intel Co. (INTC)

Harrington Investments INC bought a new stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 88,243 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,360,000. Intel comprises about 3.2% of Harrington Investments INC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in Intel by 740.3% during the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 148,745 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,664,000 after buying an additional 131,043 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 16.5% during the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 119,114 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,536,000 after buying an additional 16,896 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Intel by 65.5% during the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 46,788 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,782,000 after buying an additional 18,519 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Intel by 2.3% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 270,325 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $10,291,000 after buying an additional 6,172 shares during the period. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Intel by 4.2% during the third quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 41,911 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the period. 67.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 27th. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Intel from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.94.

Intel Co. ( INTC ) opened at $46.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $33.23 and a 12-month high of $47.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $218,560.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.06.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. Intel had a return on equity of 22.65% and a net margin of 22.31%. The firm had revenue of $16.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intel news, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 1,424 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.73, for a total transaction of $66,543.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,777.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Andy D. Bryant sold 89,087 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total value of $3,991,097.60. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 428,789 shares in the company, valued at $19,209,747.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,548,914 shares of company stock worth $68,196,589. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation is engaged in designing and manufacturing products and technologies, such as the cloud. The Company’s segments are Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Intel Security Group (ISecG), Programmable Solutions Group (PSG), All Other and New Technology Group (NTG).

