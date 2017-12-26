H & R Block (HRB) Given Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 0.12

News stories about H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. H & R Block earned a news impact score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the company an impact score of 42.6328046129646 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the news articles that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

Get H & R Block alerts:

HRB has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of H & R Block in a research report on Friday, October 13th. BTIG Research reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of H & R Block in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered H & R Block from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of H & R Block in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded H & R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. H & R Block has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.60.

Shares of H & R Block ( HRB ) traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,234,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,075,359. H & R Block has a fifty-two week low of $19.85 and a fifty-two week high of $31.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5,483.88, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.62.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.01. H & R Block had a negative return on equity of 110.06% and a net margin of 12.90%. The business had revenue of $140.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.67) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that H & R Block will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. H & R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.06%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This article was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/26/h-r-block-hrb-given-daily-media-sentiment-rating-of-0-12.html.

About H & R Block

H&R Block, Inc (H&R Block), through its subsidiaries, provides tax preparation and other services. The Company provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, Australia and their respective territories.

Receive News & Ratings for H & R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H & R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.