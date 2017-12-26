Guggenheim China Technology ETF (CQQQ) Declares $0.86 Annual Dividend

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) announced an annual dividend on Tuesday, December 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.8577 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 26th.

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (CQQQ) traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,400. Guggenheim China Technology ETF has a one year low of $35.00 and a one year high of $67.24.

