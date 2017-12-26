GSV Capital (GSVC) Earns News Sentiment Rating of 0.10

News headlines about GSV Capital (NASDAQ:GSVC) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. GSV Capital earned a daily sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the investment management company an impact score of 45.449547733119 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of GSV Capital (NASDAQ GSVC) opened at $5.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. GSV Capital has a twelve month low of $3.83 and a twelve month high of $6.66.

GSV Capital announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the investment management company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of GSV Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st.

In related news, CEO Mark D. Klein purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.02 per share, with a total value of $50,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,646.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders purchased 11,636 shares of company stock worth $60,192 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About GSV Capital

GSV Capital Corp. (GSV Capital) is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize its portfolio’s total return, principally by seeking capital gains on its equity and equity-related investments. The Company invests principally in the equity securities, which are venture-capital-backed emerging companies.

