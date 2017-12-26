Griffin Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (CAT)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,924,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Caterpillar by 6.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,225,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,430,058,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377,623 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 11.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,613,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,107,684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052,300 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 10.9% in the second quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 3,058,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $328,625,000 after acquiring an additional 301,739 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Caterpillar by 0.4% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,955,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,648,000 after acquiring an additional 11,745 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 140.9% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,627,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $327,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on CAT. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Vetr upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.05 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.93.

In related news, insider Bradley M. Halverson sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.67, for a total transaction of $357,942.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,811.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Bradley M. Halverson sold 17,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.33, for a total transaction of $2,363,449.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,073,096.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 52,989 shares of company stock valued at $7,235,850 over the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) opened at $155.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $92,660.91, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.29. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.34 and a 52 week high of $155.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 23.22%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 216.67%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/26/griffin-asset-management-inc-acquires-new-stake-in-caterpillar-inc-cat.html.

Caterpillar Profile

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.