Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases 5,620 Shares of Radian Group Inc (RDN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,620 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Radian Group by 116.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 66,097 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 35,595 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Radian Group by 27.8% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,342,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,086,000 after buying an additional 292,200 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Radian Group by 83.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 48,260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 21,904 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Radian Group by 28.6% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 126,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,359,000 after buying an additional 28,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Radian Group by 57.0% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,085,847 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,984,000 after buying an additional 757,490 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Radian Group alerts:

Shares of Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) opened at $21.37 on Tuesday. Radian Group Inc has a one year low of $15.58 and a one year high of $22.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $4,610.00, a PE ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.54.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. Radian Group had a net margin of 14.88% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $312.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Radian Group Inc will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were given a $0.002 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.27%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RDN shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Radian Group in a report on Sunday, October 29th. Compass Point raised shares of Radian Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $21.75 to $24.75 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Radian Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.28.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases 5,620 Shares of Radian Group Inc (RDN)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/26/great-west-life-assurance-co-can-purchases-5620-shares-of-radian-group-inc-rdn.html.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group Inc is an insurance holding company that provides mortgage insurance, and products and services to the real estate and mortgage finance industries. The Company operates in two segments: Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment provides credit-related insurance coverage, principally through private mortgage insurance to mortgage lending institutions.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN).

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.