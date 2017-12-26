Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys 1,513 Shares of AveXis Inc (AVXS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of AveXis Inc (NASDAQ:AVXS) by 84.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,313 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in AveXis were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in AveXis during the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in AveXis by 331.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in AveXis in the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Deschutes Portfolio Strategy LLC acquired a new stake in AveXis in the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in AveXis in the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AVXS. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of AveXis in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $134.00 price target (up from $89.00) on shares of AveXis in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $123.00 price target on shares of AveXis in a research note on Saturday, September 30th. BidaskClub raised AveXis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective (up from $95.00) on shares of AveXis in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.67.

AveXis Inc ( NASDAQ AVXS ) opened at $109.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,490.23, a PE ratio of -19.56 and a beta of 2.53. AveXis Inc has a 52 week low of $46.41 and a 52 week high of $109.60.

AveXis (NASDAQ:AVXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by ($0.04). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.87) earnings per share. research analysts predict that AveXis Inc will post -6.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Andrew F. Knudten sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.48, for a total transaction of $188,960.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian K. Kaspar sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $1,420,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,826,502 shares in the company, valued at $173,024,534.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,340 shares of company stock worth $5,172,298 over the last three months. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AveXis Company Profile

AveXis, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company. The Company operates through the developing and commercializing gene therapy treatments for patients suffering from neurological genetic diseases segment. The Company’s product candidate, AVXS-101, is its gene therapy product candidate that is in a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) Type 1, which is a genetic disorder characterized by motor neuron loss and associated muscle deterioration.

