Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 2,941 Shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (SBGI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,988 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,941 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 69.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 3,974 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 7.7% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 340.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 77,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after buying an additional 60,253 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 74.5% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 910,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,959,000 after buying an additional 388,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 16.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after buying an additional 8,171 shares during the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SBGI shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. FBR & Co initiated coverage on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Group initiated coverage on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.17.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. ( SBGI ) opened at $38.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3,920.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.92. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a one year low of $26.70 and a one year high of $43.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $670.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.42 million. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 23.27%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.07%.

In other Sinclair Broadcast Group news, Director Howard E. Friedman sold 1,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total value of $32,299.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,460.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a television broadcasting company. The Company focuses on providing content on its local television stations and digital platforms. The Company’s segments are broadcast, other and corporate. The Broadcast segment consists of its broadcast television stations. The content distributed through its broadcast platform consists of programming provided by third-party networks and syndicators, local news, it owns networks, and other original programming produced by it.

