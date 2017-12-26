Granite Investment Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Granite Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 319,010 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 10,218 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for 3.1% of Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $17,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Heritage Trust Co increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 2,175 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 2,382 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 349.0% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. 71.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 96,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $5,430,054.63. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,986,429.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Miles D. White sold 276,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.41, for a total transaction of $15,065,367.26. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,677,913 shares in the company, valued at $200,115,246.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 501,172 shares of company stock worth $27,533,150 over the last three months. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE ABT ) opened at $56.93 on Tuesday. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $38.07 and a 52-week high of $57.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market cap of $99,092.41, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.06.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.47%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up from $56.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.56.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/26/granite-investment-advisors-llc-trims-holdings-in-abbott-laboratories-abt.html.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories is engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of a range of healthcare products. The Company operates through four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products and Vascular Products. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products include a range of branded generic pharmaceuticals manufactured around the world and marketed and sold outside the United States.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.