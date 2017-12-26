Global Medical REIT Inc (GMRE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Global Medical REIT Inc (NYSE:GMRE) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.75.
GMRE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Global Medical REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 price target on shares of Global Medical REIT in a report on Friday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Global Medical REIT in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, FBR & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 price target (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Global Medical REIT in a report on Monday, September 18th.
Shares of Global Medical REIT (GMRE) opened at $8.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Global Medical REIT has a fifty-two week low of $7.85 and a fifty-two week high of $10.25. The company has a market capitalization of $179.10, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of -0.18.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 521,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,667,000 after acquiring an additional 4,044 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 20.0% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 433,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,871,000 after buying an additional 72,100 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 303.0% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 266,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after buying an additional 200,606 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 9.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 234,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after buying an additional 20,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 2.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 147,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 2,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.00% of the company’s stock.
About Global Medical REIT
Receive News & Ratings for Global Medical REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Medical REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.