Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) Stake Boosted by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 806.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $147,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors Netherlands B.V. acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $172,000. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GILD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Vetr downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.15 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $79.00 price target on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.03.

Gilead Sciences, Inc. ( NASDAQ GILD ) opened at $72.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $94,978.82, a PE ratio of 8.28, a P/E/G ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.13. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.76 and a 12 month high of $86.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.40 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 42.22% and a return on equity of 57.15%. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.69%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Gregg H. Alton sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.65, for a total value of $2,066,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John C. Martin sold 73,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.13, for a total transaction of $5,509,508.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,070,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,656,537.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 494,999 shares of company stock worth $37,404,139 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and commercializes medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The Company’s portfolio of products and pipeline of investigational drugs includes treatments for Human Immunodeficiency Virus/Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome (HIV/AIDS), liver diseases, cancer, inflammatory and respiratory diseases and cardiovascular conditions.

