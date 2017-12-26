Genpact Limited (G) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 309,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,639 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.16% of Genpact worth $8,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Genpact by 5.2% during the second quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Genpact by 569.8% during the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,419 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genpact during the third quarter worth approximately $128,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its position in shares of Genpact by 1.9% during the second quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 5,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Genpact by 59.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE G) opened at $32.30 on Tuesday. Genpact Limited has a fifty-two week low of $23.34 and a fifty-two week high of $32.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6,235.27, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.58.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.10. Genpact had a return on equity of 23.86% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $708.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Genpact’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Genpact Limited will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.39%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on G. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genpact from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.38.

In related news, insider Mohit Thukral sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $806,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,751,086.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Arvinder Singh sold 22,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.23, for a total transaction of $736,616.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,589.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,675,525 shares of company stock valued at $50,978,024 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited is engaged in providing digitally powered business process management and services. The Company is also engaged in designing, transforming and running a combination of processes, as well as providing solutions that combine elements of its service offerings. The Company’s segments include Business process outsourcing and Information technology services.

