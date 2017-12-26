Media coverage about Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL) has trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Fuwei Films earned a daily sentiment score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the industrial products company an impact score of 45.5436583698376 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Fuwei Films (FFHL) opened at $2.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.14, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 0.84. Fuwei Films has a 1 year low of $1.63 and a 1 year high of $5.20.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Fuwei Films (FFHL) Receives Daily News Sentiment Score of 0.05” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/26/fuwei-films-ffhl-receives-daily-news-sentiment-score-of-0-05.html.

Fuwei Films Company Profile

Receive News & Ratings for Fuwei Films Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuwei Films and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.