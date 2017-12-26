Franklin Universal Trust (FT) Receives Daily Media Sentiment Score of 0.27

Press coverage about Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) has trended positive on Tuesday, according to Accern. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Franklin Universal Trust earned a media sentiment score of 0.27 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.9454090049247 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) opened at $7.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $179.94, a P/E ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.58. Franklin Universal Trust has a 12 month low of $6.61 and a 12 month high of $7.39.

The business also recently declared a jan 18 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.28%. Franklin Universal Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s primary investment objective is to provide high, current income consistent with preservation of capital. Its secondary objective is growth of income through dividend increases and capital appreciation. It invests primarily in two asset classes: high yield bonds and utility stocks.

