Fortress Paper (FTP) Price Target Increased to C$6.00 by Analysts at Raymond James Financial

Fortress Paper (TSE:FTP) had its price objective increased by Raymond James Financial from C$4.50 to C$6.00 in a research note released on Friday morning. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of Fortress Paper (FTP) opened at C$4.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.09, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of -1.01. Fortress Paper has a 52 week low of C$2.91 and a 52 week high of C$8.70.

About Fortress Paper

Fortress Paper Ltd. is a Canada-based producer of specialty pulp, security papers and other security related products. The Company operates through two segments: the Dissolving Pulp and the Security Paper Products. The Company operates its dissolving pulp business through the Fortress Specialty Cellulose (FSC) mill located in Thurso, Quebec, Canada, which also operates in the renewable energy generation sector through its cogeneration facility.

