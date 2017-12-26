Forsta AP Fonden Has $34.07 Million Position in Mastercard Incorporated (MA)

Forsta AP Fonden cut its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,286 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 77,134 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up approximately 1.2% of Forsta AP Fonden’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $34,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. now owns 5,006 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,351,000. Baldwin Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 270,438 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,845,000 after acquiring an additional 8,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 23,051 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after buying an additional 9,397 shares during the period. 75.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE MA) opened at $150.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $160,040.00, a PE ratio of 35.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $102.98 and a 12 month high of $154.65.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The credit services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.11. Mastercard had a return on equity of 78.38% and a net margin of 38.70%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.51%.

Mastercard announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, December 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim upgraded Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (up from $166.00) on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays raised their target price on Mastercard from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Buckingham Research assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.59.

In other Mastercard news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 5,800 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.59, for a total transaction of $856,022.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 5,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.51, for a total transaction of $712,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,452,567.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

MasterCard Incorporated is a technology company that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses across the world, enabling them to use electronic forms of payment. The Company operates through Payment Solutions segment. The Company allows user to make payments by creating a range of payment solutions and services using its brands, which include MasterCard, Maestro and Cirrus.

