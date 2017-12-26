First Midwest Bank Trust Division Boosts Position in Altria Group Inc (MO)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,731 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 941 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MO. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Altria Group by 21,647.0% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 19,831,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,867,000 after acquiring an additional 19,740,509 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Altria Group by 7.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 127,525,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,496,859,000 after acquiring an additional 8,969,677 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Altria Group by 27.6% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 41,157,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,065,018,000 after acquiring an additional 8,914,575 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Altria Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 136,023,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,129,659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Altria Group by 67.7% in the third quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,893,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.62% of the company’s stock.

MO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Vetr raised shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.89 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Cowen raised shares of Altria Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Jefferies Group set a $72.00 price target on shares of Altria Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.57.

Shares of Altria Group Inc ( NYSE:MO ) opened at $72.14 on Tuesday. Altria Group Inc has a 1 year low of $60.01 and a 1 year high of $77.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $137,660.00, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.62.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 60.37% and a return on equity of 49.43%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.00%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc is a holding company. The Company’s segments include smokeable products, smokeless products and wine. The Company’s subsidiaries include Philip Morris USA Inc (PM USA), which is engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States; John Middleton Co (Middleton), which is engaged in the manufacture and sale of machine-made cigars and pipe tobacco, and UST LLC (UST), which, through its subsidiaries, including U.S.

