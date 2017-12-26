First Majestic Silver (AG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday.

According to Zacks, “First Majestic Silver Corp. is engaged in the production, development, exploration, and acquisition of silver mines in Mexico. First Majestic Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AG. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from $11.50 to $9.75 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Shares of First Majestic Silver ( AG ) opened at $6.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. First Majestic Silver has a 12-month low of $5.92 and a 12-month high of $10.92. The stock has a market cap of $1,148.27, a price-to-earnings ratio of 231.08 and a beta of 0.21.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Majestic Silver by 1.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 43,521 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in First Majestic Silver by 4.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 28,252 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,536 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 275,600 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,810 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 6,261 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

First Majestic Silver Corp. is a mining company. The Company is focused on silver production in Mexico and it is pursuing the development of its existing mineral property assets. The Company operates through eight segments, six of which are located in Mexico; one retail market segment in Canada, and one metal trading segment in Europe.

