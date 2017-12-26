First Financial Bank Trust Division Has $4.57 Million Stake in General Electric (GE)

First Financial Bank Trust Division reduced its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,811 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 29,948 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in General Electric were worth $4,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 600,238,644 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $16,212,445,000 after buying an additional 3,297,890 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in General Electric by 3.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 517,315,514 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,972,691,000 after purchasing an additional 19,422,516 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in General Electric by 8.6% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 141,322,676 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,817,125,000 after purchasing an additional 11,194,678 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in General Electric by 18.6% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 91,205,460 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,463,459,000 after purchasing an additional 14,316,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in General Electric by 43.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 78,024,403 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,107,438,000 after purchasing an additional 23,764,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.62% of the company’s stock.

In other General Electric news, Director Francisco Dsouza bought 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.94 per share, with a total value of $986,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.24 per share, with a total value of $100,320.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,320. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 120,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,183,220 in the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on GE shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on General Electric from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Vetr upgraded General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.74 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup set a $25.00 target price on General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $22.00 target price on General Electric and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.39.

Shares of General Electric (GE) opened at $17.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $151,761.48, a PE ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.53. General Electric has a one year low of $17.36 and a one year high of $32.05.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $33.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.51 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

