First Defiance Financial (FDEF) Given “Hold” Rating at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated their hold rating on shares of First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. They currently have a $60.00 price objective on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut First Defiance Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. ValuEngine cut First Defiance Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. First Defiance Financial has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.67.

Shares of First Defiance Financial (FDEF) opened at $53.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. First Defiance Financial has a fifty-two week low of $46.27 and a fifty-two week high of $56.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $531.95, a PE ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 0.92.

First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The savings and loans company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. First Defiance Financial had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 21.47%. The business had revenue of $34.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 million. research analysts expect that First Defiance Financial will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other First Defiance Financial news, Director Robert E. Beach sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total value of $222,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,766,353.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory R. Allen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.55, for a total value of $54,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,074 shares of company stock valued at $496,139. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDEF. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Defiance Financial by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 14,191 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Defiance Financial by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 353,042 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $17,479,000 after buying an additional 19,582 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Defiance Financial by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,328 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Defiance Financial by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,300 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of First Defiance Financial by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,052 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

First Defiance Financial Company Profile

First Defiance Financial Corp. is a unitary thrift holding company that focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and group health insurance products. The Company operates through its subsidiaries, First Federal Bank of the Midwest (First Federal or the Bank), First Insurance Group of the Midwest, Inc (First Insurance) and First Defiance Risk Management Inc (First Defiance Risk Management).

