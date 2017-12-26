First Business Financial Services Inc. Buys 1,519 Shares of Comcast Corporation (CMCSA)

First Business Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,623 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.4% in the second quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,602 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.5% in the second quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 6,400 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.4% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,041 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.9% in the second quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 5,554 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Bank OH increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.9% in the second quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 6,340 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Comcast from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Comcast from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.72.

In related news, EVP Arthur R. Block sold 4,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total value of $156,930.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,626,816.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman Brian L. Roberts sold 583,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $22,576,899.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,711,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,195,228.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 593,556 shares of company stock valued at $22,958,411 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) opened at $40.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Comcast Corporation has a 12 month low of $34.12 and a 12 month high of $42.18. The firm has a market cap of $190,600.00, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Comcast had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The firm had revenue of $20.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Corporation will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.157 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.72%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation is a media and technology company. The Company has two primary businesses: Comcast Cable and NBCUniversal. Its Comcast Cable business operates in the Cable Communications segment. Its NBCUniversal business operates in four business segments: Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment and Theme Parks.

