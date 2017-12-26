Financial Comparison: Marcus & Millichap (MMI) vs. FirstService (FSV)

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI) and FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Marcus & Millichap and FirstService, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marcus & Millichap 0 2 1 0 2.33 FirstService 0 6 0 0 2.00

Marcus & Millichap currently has a consensus price target of $31.00, suggesting a potential downside of 3.06%. FirstService has a consensus price target of $66.50, suggesting a potential downside of 2.42%. Given FirstService’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe FirstService is more favorable than Marcus & Millichap.

Volatility and Risk

Marcus & Millichap has a beta of 1.59, suggesting that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FirstService has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Marcus & Millichap and FirstService’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marcus & Millichap $717.45 million 1.70 $64.65 million $1.54 20.77 FirstService $1.48 billion 1.65 $33.59 million $1.24 54.96

Marcus & Millichap has higher earnings, but lower revenue than FirstService. Marcus & Millichap is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FirstService, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

41.0% of Marcus & Millichap shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.2% of FirstService shares are owned by institutional investors. 58.3% of Marcus & Millichap shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

FirstService pays an annual dividend of $0.49 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Marcus & Millichap does not pay a dividend. FirstService pays out 39.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Marcus & Millichap and FirstService’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marcus & Millichap 8.53% 21.37% 15.24% FirstService 2.74% 24.16% 5.65%

Summary

Marcus & Millichap beats FirstService on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marcus & Millichap

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is a brokerage company specializing in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services. The Company offers three primary services to its clients: commercial real estate investment brokerage, financing, and ancillary services, including other research, advisory and consulting services. It provides its financing services through Marcus & Millichap Capital Corporation, which is a broker of debt financing for commercial properties. Its research, advisory and consulting services are designed to assist clients in forming their investment strategy and making transaction decisions. Its advisory services include opinions of value, operating and financial performance benchmarking analysis, and specific asset buy-sell strategies. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had over 1,700 investment sales and financing professionals in 82 offices in the United States and Canada that provide investment brokerage and financing services.

About FirstService

Firstservice Corporation is a provider of residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers. The Company operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. FirstService Residential is a property manager and provides ancillary services in the areas of on-site staffing, including building engineering and maintenance, full-service amenity management, security, concierge and front desk personnel, and landscaping; banking and insurance products, and energy conservation and management solutions. FirstService Brands provides essential property services to residential and commercial customers in North America through franchise networks and Company-owned locations. The principal brands in this division include Paul Davis Restoration, California Closets, Certa Pro Painters, Pillar to Post Home Inspectors, Floor Coverings International, College Pro Painters, Century Fire Protection and Service America.

