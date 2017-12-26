Financial Architects Inc Has $215,000 Stake in AT&T Inc. (T)

Financial Architects Inc decreased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 90.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,477 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 52,191 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in AT&T were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 152,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 43,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. Searle & CO. raised its stake in AT&T by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 44,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 4,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 49,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. 55.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Matthew K. Rose acquired 29,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.75 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,625. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AT&T Inc. ( T ) opened at $38.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $239,052.66, a PE ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.44. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.55 and a fifty-two week high of $43.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $39.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.34 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 8.00%. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. This is a boost from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 94.69%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on T shares. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.38 price target (down from $48.00) on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Vetr lowered shares of AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.75 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.83.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc is a holding company. The Company is a provider of communications and digital entertainment services in the United States and the world. The Company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility and International. The Company offers its services and products to consumers in the United States, Mexico and Latin America and to businesses and other providers of telecommunications services worldwide.

