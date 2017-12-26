Fiduciary Trust Co. Cuts Stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB)

Fiduciary Trust Co. lowered its holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,852 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $3,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 24.6% during the first quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after buying an additional 3,996 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 63.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 40,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,271,000 after buying an additional 15,518 shares in the last quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 3.9% during the first quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 11.3% during the first quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 195,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,764,000 after purchasing an additional 19,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Kimberly Clark during the first quarter valued at $1,886,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly Clark alerts:

Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE KMB) opened at $120.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.17, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $42,443.04, a PE ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.76. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 52 week low of $109.67 and a 52 week high of $136.21.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 666.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.03%.

Several research firms have issued reports on KMB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (down from $131.00) on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Friday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.00.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/26/fiduciary-trust-co-cuts-stake-in-kimberly-clark-corp-kmb.html.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of a range of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. The Company’s segments include Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, K-C Professional and Corporate & Other. The Company’s Personal Care segment offers various solutions and products, such as disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.