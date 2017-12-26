Fennec Pharmaceuticals (FENC) Given Daily Media Impact Score of 0.02

News articles about Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Fennec Pharmaceuticals earned a news sentiment score of 0.02 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the company an impact score of 44.6263849954357 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) opened at $9.30 on Tuesday. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $13.95. The company has a market capitalization of $169.56, a PE ratio of -23.25 and a beta of 0.58.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

FENC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Laidlaw started coverage on Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th.

In related news, major shareholder Spa Essetifin acquired 294,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.50 per share, with a total value of $2,499,977.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, formerly Adherex Technologies Inc, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on cancer therapeutics. The Company’s lead product candidate in the clinical stage of development includes Sodium Thiosulfate (STS), which has completed patient enrollment of over two Phase III clinical trials for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss, or ototoxicity in children.

