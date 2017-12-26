Federal Signal Co. (FSS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st.

In other news, Director Brenda Reichelderfer sold 8,279 shares of Federal Signal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total transaction of $171,872.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 69,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440,494.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dennis J. Martin sold 45,172 shares of Federal Signal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $989,266.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,172 shares of company stock worth $2,338,207 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of Federal Signal by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 7,876 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of Federal Signal by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 14,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans raised its position in shares of Federal Signal by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 281,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,889,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Federal Signal by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 30,158 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 2,338 shares during the period. Finally, BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. raised its position in shares of Federal Signal by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 15,715 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 2,385 shares during the period. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.36. The stock had a trading volume of 93,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,521. Federal Signal has a 52-week low of $13.07 and a 52-week high of $23.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $1,221.27, a PE ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 1.30.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The conglomerate reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $249.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Federal Signal will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.36%.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corporation designs, manufactures and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial and commercial customers. The Company’s segments include the Environmental Solutions Group and the Safety and Security Systems Group. Its Environmental Solutions Group manufactures and supplies a range of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner and vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks and waterblasting equipment.

