Fastenal (FAST) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm presently has a $61.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.86% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Fastenal gained 27% in the last six months, compared with 22% growth of its industry. Also, earnings estimates for 2018 have moved upward, reflecting analysts’ optimism. Increased onsite locations and installation of vending machines along with the Mansco acquisition are expected to boost sales. After a soft 2013, vending trends improved thereafter as management’s efforts to enhance the quality of signings/installs paid off. As of Sep 30, 2017, Fastenal operated 69,058 vending machines, up 14.3% year over year. Cost control initiatives are also impressive. However, unfavorable product mix, pricing and competitive pressures are hurting gross margins. Gross margin of 49.4% in the first nine months of 2017 dropped 10 bps from the prior-year quarter.”

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on FAST. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Fastenal in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Stephens set a $54.00 price target on Fastenal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price target (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Fastenal in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Fastenal in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $51.00 price target (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Fastenal in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Fastenal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Shares of Fastenal ( NASDAQ FAST ) traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,210,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,769,878. The firm has a market cap of $15,533.45, a PE ratio of 28.75, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.36 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $39.79 and a 52-week high of $55.35.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 11th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 28.57% and a net margin of 12.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Gary A. Polipnick sold 2,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.45, for a total transaction of $140,787.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,170,814.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Terry Modock Owen sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $1,440,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,746 shares of company stock worth $4,020,619 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. QS Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 1.6% in the second quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 2.0% in the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 1.6% in the second quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 1.4% in the second quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 16,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tredje AP fonden raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 4.5% in the second quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company is engaged in wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies. The Company is engaged in fastener distribution, and non-fastener maintenance and supply business. As of December 31, 2016, it distributed these supplies through a network of approximately 2,500 stores. Its customers are in the manufacturing and non-residential construction markets.

