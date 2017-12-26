EXACT Sciences (EXAS) Given Media Impact Rating of 0.19

Media coverage about EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. EXACT Sciences earned a media sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the medical research company an impact score of 45.4427918877519 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.
Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern’s rankings:
- EXACT Sciences Co. (EXAS) Insider Sells $6,494,260.96 in Stock (americanbankingnews.com)
- Sanctuary Wealth Advisors Trimmed Exact Sciences (EXAS) Position By $783443; Dominion Energy Midstream … – Hill Country Times (hillcountrytimes.com)
- EXACT Sciences Co. (EXAS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $76.55 Million (americanbankingnews.com)
- EXACT Sciences (EXAS) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub (americanbankingnews.com)
- Exact Sciences to participate in J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference (finance.yahoo.com)
Shares of EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.34. 601,531 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,425,422. The company has a market cap of $6,280.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.51 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 9.98, a current ratio of 10.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EXACT Sciences has a 12 month low of $13.05 and a 12 month high of $63.60.
Several equities analysts have commented on EXAS shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of EXACT Sciences from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of EXACT Sciences in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Leerink Swann reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target (up from $63.00) on shares of EXACT Sciences in a report on Monday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of EXACT Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Jefferies Group lifted their price target on shares of EXACT Sciences to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.58.
In related news, insider Graham Peter Lidgard sold 81,025 shares of EXACT Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $3,821,139.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 366,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,285,036.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kevin T. Conroy sold 123,512 shares of EXACT Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total transaction of $6,494,260.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 953,564 shares in the company, valued at $50,138,395.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 718,908 shares of company stock worth $39,448,030. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
EXACT Sciences Company Profile
Exact Sciences Corporation is a molecular diagnostics company. The Company focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. Its Cologuard test is a stool-based deoxyribonucleic acid (sDNA) screening test, which utilizes a multi-target approach to detect deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.
