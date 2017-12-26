Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (ELS) Insider Sells $1,103,750.00 in Stock

Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) insider Marguerite M. Nader sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.30, for a total value of $1,103,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,641,744.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (ELS) traded up $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.28. 278,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,145. The firm has a market cap of $7,754.23, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.24, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.62 and a 1-year high of $91.94.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $241.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.85 million. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. equities analysts expect that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.488 per share. This is a positive change from Equity Lifestyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 93.30%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 12,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 84,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,327,000 after buying an additional 22,227 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 16,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 491,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,474,000 after buying an additional 44,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 221,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,148,000 after buying an additional 27,582 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ELS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a report on Monday, December 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded Equity Lifestyle Properties from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.67.

About Equity Lifestyle Properties

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is an owner and operator of lifestyle-oriented properties (properties) consisting primarily of manufactured home (MH) communities and recreational vehicle (RV) resorts and campgrounds. The Company operates through two segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

