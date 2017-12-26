Equinix (EQIX) Bonds Drop 0.4% During Trading

An issue of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) debt fell 0.4% against its face value during trading on Tuesday. The debt issue has a 5.875% coupon and is set to mature on January 15, 2026. The debt is now trading at $107.63 and was trading at $108.13 last week. Price moves in a company’s debt in credit markets often predict parallel moves in its share price.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Equinix to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 price objective (up previously from $450.21) on shares of Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $515.00 price objective on shares of Equinix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $518.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Equinix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $502.95.

Shares of Equinix, Inc. (EQIX) traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $446.70. 315,581 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 491,265. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $34,939.17, a PE ratio of 147.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.46. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $351.89 and a one year high of $495.35.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $2.24. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 5.59%. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.95 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 16.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 264.03%.

In related news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.61, for a total value of $92,722.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.81, for a total transaction of $953,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,348,772.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,693 shares of company stock valued at $3,549,881. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Zions Bancorporation lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 2,550.0% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the second quarter worth $127,000. Amica Retiree Medical Trust acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the third quarter worth $188,000. Commerce Bank acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the third quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Bienville Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the second quarter worth $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc (Equinix) connects businesses with partners and customers worldwide through a global platform of data centers. The Company connects approximately 4000 customers, across the Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia-Pacific. Platform Equinix combines international business exchange (IBX) data centers, a global footprint and ecosystems.

