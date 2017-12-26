Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 8,316 Shares of HMS Holdings Corp (HMSY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) by 120.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,316 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in HMS were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its position in HMS by 80.4% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 5,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new position in HMS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $197,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in HMS by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in HMS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in HMS by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman William C. Lucia sold 29,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $597,880.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 222,745 shares in the company, valued at $4,454,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HMS Holdings Corp ( HMSY ) opened at $17.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,440.35, a PE ratio of 59.07, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.87. HMS Holdings Corp has a 1-year low of $11.01 and a 1-year high of $20.90.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.03). HMS had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $125.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that HMS Holdings Corp will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HMS announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised HMS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of HMS in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down from $25.50) on shares of HMS in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HMS in a report on Sunday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered HMS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. HMS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.39.

About HMS

HMS Holdings Corp. is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, operates in the United States healthcare insurance benefit cost containment marketplace. It provides coordination of benefits services to government, and private healthcare payers and sponsors. Its payment integrity services ensure that healthcare claims billed are accurate and appropriate.

