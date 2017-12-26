Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (ENTA) Shares Bought by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA) by 143.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.10% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ENTA. Krensavage Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the second quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 1,104,992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,758,000 after purchasing an additional 6,468 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 947,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,324,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 847,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,475,000 after purchasing an additional 54,856 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 620,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,326,000 after purchasing an additional 52,807 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 562,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,320,000 after purchasing an additional 7,617 shares during the period. 66.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.25.

Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc ( ENTA ) opened at $58.14 on Tuesday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $25.92 and a fifty-two week high of $58.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1,111.99, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.07 and a beta of 0.64.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The biotechnology company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($0.27). Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $75.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 491.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a research and development-focused biotechnology company. The Company uses chemistry-driven approach and drug discovery solutions to create small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development programs are focused on three disease targets: non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH)/ primary biliary cholangitis (PBC), respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and hepatitis B virus (HBV).

