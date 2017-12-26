Emerson Electric Company (EMR) Shares Bought by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Company (NYSE:EMR) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 267,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,431 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $16,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America now owns 2,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Busey Trust CO boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Busey Trust CO now owns 6,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. 69.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Frank J. Dellaquila sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.77, for a total transaction of $136,017.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 178,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,577,184.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 7,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total value of $498,894.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,877 shares in the company, valued at $2,447,157.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,017 shares of company stock valued at $1,771,129. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EMR. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Edward Jones cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Cowen upgraded Emerson Electric to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Emerson Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup set a $61.00 price target on Emerson Electric and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.86.

Emerson Electric Company (NYSE EMR) opened at $69.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $44,487.34, a P/E ratio of 29.64, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.64. Emerson Electric Company has a one year low of $55.40 and a one year high of $69.84.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83. The company had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Company will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 82.55%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a diversified global manufacturing company, which provides solutions to customers by bringing technology and engineering together in the industrial, commercial and consumer markets around the world. The Company operates through four segments based on the nature of the products and services rendered: Process Management, Industrial Automation, Climate Technologies and Commercial & Residential Solutions.

