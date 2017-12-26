Embraer (ERJ) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America set a $27.00 price target on Embraer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. ValuEngine lowered Embraer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. TheStreet lowered Embraer from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Embraer in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.67.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,448,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,326,415. Embraer has a twelve month low of $17.58 and a twelve month high of $26.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4,425.72, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.32.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. Embraer had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. equities analysts anticipate that Embraer will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in shares of Embraer by 9.5% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,115,296 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $138,267,000 after buying an additional 531,605 shares in the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Embraer in the third quarter worth about $213,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Embraer by 117.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 57,518 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 31,086 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Embraer by 7.5% in the third quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,650,307 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,313,000 after buying an additional 114,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Embraer by 29.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 81,591 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 18,681 shares during the period. 50.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

