Embraer (ERJ) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America set a $27.00 price target on Embraer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. ValuEngine lowered Embraer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. TheStreet lowered Embraer from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Embraer in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.67.
Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,448,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,326,415. Embraer has a twelve month low of $17.58 and a twelve month high of $26.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4,425.72, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.32.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in shares of Embraer by 9.5% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,115,296 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $138,267,000 after buying an additional 531,605 shares in the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Embraer in the third quarter worth about $213,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Embraer by 117.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 57,518 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 31,086 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Embraer by 7.5% in the third quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,650,307 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,313,000 after buying an additional 114,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Embraer by 29.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 81,591 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 18,681 shares during the period. 50.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Embraer Company Profile
