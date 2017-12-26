Eli Lilly and Co (LLY) Shares Bought by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Co (NYSE:LLY) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,194,829 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93,633 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.47% of Eli Lilly and worth $444,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acrospire Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Willingdon Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 237.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the period. 76.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Eli Lilly and Co (NYSE:LLY) opened at $85.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $93,670.16, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.35. Eli Lilly and Co has a twelve month low of $72.97 and a twelve month high of $89.09.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 30.27% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Co will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.5625 dividend. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.58%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LLY shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Eli Lilly and from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $84.23 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets set a $73.00 price target on Eli Lilly and and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.25.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 195,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total value of $16,602,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,513,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,515,917,849.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 2,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total value of $167,591.01. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,646,338.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 651,088 shares of company stock valued at $56,439,586. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company is engaged in drug manufacturing business. The Company discovers, develops, manufactures and markets products in two segments: human pharmaceutical products and animal health products. The Company’s human pharmaceutical business segment sells medicines, which are discovered or developed by its scientists.

