Eldorado Gold Corp (EGO) Position Lowered by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its position in shares of Eldorado Gold Corp (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 194,530 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Eldorado Gold were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EGO. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Eldorado Gold by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 43,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 9,745 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 43.7% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 45,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 13,889 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 2.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 67,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Fore Research & Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the second quarter worth $237,000. Finally, ARP Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 59.0% in the third quarter. ARP Americas LLC now owns 144,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 53,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eldorado Gold Corp (EGO) opened at $1.34 on Tuesday. Eldorado Gold Corp has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $3.91. The stock has a market cap of $1,063.97, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.65, a P/E/G ratio of 80.40 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 7.80, a quick ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $95.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.63 million. Eldorado Gold had a positive return on equity of 0.51% and a negative net margin of 5.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EGO shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. TD Securities set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Eldorado Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $1.75 in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $2.00 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.98.

Eldorado Gold Corp is a Canada-based gold exploration, development and mining company. The Company’s geographical segments include Turkey, Brazil, Greece, Romania and Other. The Turkey segment includes the Kisladag and the Efemcukuru mines and exploration activities in Turkey. The Brazil segment includes the Vila Nova mine, the Tocantinzinho project and exploration activities in Brazil.

