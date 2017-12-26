Eagle Ridge Investment Management Acquires New Stake in Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. (WMT)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. (NYSE:WMT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,905 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. FMR LLC raised its position in Wal-Mart Stores by 45.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,982,372 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,360,906,000 after acquiring an additional 5,608,785 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Wal-Mart Stores by 42.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,745,493 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $434,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,422 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Wal-Mart Stores by 52.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,883,390 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $369,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,364 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Wal-Mart Stores by 100.2% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,646,589 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $200,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,722 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Wal-Mart Stores by 4,619.7% in the second quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 1,128,064 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $85,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,163 shares during the period. 30.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Wal-Mart Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Wal-Mart Stores in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wal-Mart Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Wal-Mart Stores in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of Wal-Mart Stores in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.78.

Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. ( NYSE WMT ) opened at $98.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $65.28 and a one year high of $100.13. The company has a market cap of $291,380.00, a PE ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.37.

Wal-Mart Stores (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $122.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.23 billion. Wal-Mart Stores had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wal-Mart Stores announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 10th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Wal-Mart Stores news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 684 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total transaction of $67,914.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 2,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.99, for a total transaction of $200,284.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,060 shares in the company, valued at $1,848,629.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,419,588 shares of company stock worth $1,207,333,538 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 51.39% of the company’s stock.

Wal-Mart Stores Profile

Wal-Mart Stores, Inc is engaged in the operation of retail, wholesale and other units in various formats around the world. The Company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment includes its mass merchant concept in the United States operating under the Walmart or Wal-Mart brands, as well as digital retail.

