DWS Strategic Income Trust (KST) Given Coverage Optimism Score of 0.21

News stories about DWS Strategic Income Trust (NYSE:KST) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. DWS Strategic Income Trust earned a news impact score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the investment management company an impact score of 47.7721030161647 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

DWS Strategic Income Trust (NYSE KST) opened at $12.37 on Tuesday. DWS Strategic Income Trust has a 12-month low of $11.79 and a 12-month high of $12.54.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.044 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%.

Deutsche Strategic Income Trust (the Fund) is a closed-end, diversified management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide high current income. The Fund seeks to achieve its objective by investing its assets in a combination of lower-rated corporate fixed-income securities, fixed-income securities of emerging markets and other foreign issuers, and fixed-income securities of the United States government and its agencies and instrumentalities, and mortgage-backed issuers.

