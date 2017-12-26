Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 25,657 Shares of Itron, Inc. (ITRI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 963,409 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 25,657 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.49% of Itron worth $74,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Itron by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,610 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in Itron by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 23,807 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in Itron by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 26,495 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. CWH Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Itron by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWH Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,690 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Itron by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,534 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Itron alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Scopia Capital Management Lp purchased 38,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.44 per share, for a total transaction of $2,702,952.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Thomas Deitrich sold 11,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.27, for a total transaction of $824,243.73. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 82,776 shares in the company, valued at $5,733,893.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 671,511 shares of company stock worth $46,471,216 over the last 90 days. 2.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ITRI. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Itron in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Itron in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Itron in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.78.

Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) opened at $68.05 on Tuesday. Itron, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.80 and a 52-week high of $79.95. The company has a market cap of $2,620.00, a PE ratio of 39.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.12). Itron had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 3.42%. The company had revenue of $486.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Itron, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/26/dimensional-fund-advisors-lp-sells-25657-shares-of-itron-inc-itri.html.

About Itron

Itron, Inc (Itron) is a technology and service company. The Company provides solutions that measure, manage and analyze energy and water use. The Company operates through three segments: Electricity, Gas and Water. It provides a portfolio of products, solutions, software and services to electric, gas and water utility customers across the globe.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.