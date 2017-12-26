Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Holdings in Cambrex Co. (CBM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cambrex Co. (NYSE:CBM) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,343,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,214 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 4.10% of Cambrex worth $73,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cambrex by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,023,607 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $240,409,000 after purchasing an additional 20,652 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cambrex by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,070,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,971,000 after purchasing an additional 171,559 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cambrex by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 779,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,600,000 after purchasing an additional 37,669 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cambrex by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 566,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,837,000 after purchasing an additional 19,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cambrex by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 565,658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,111,000 after purchasing an additional 57,770 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Steven M. Klosk sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.96, for a total value of $219,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,799,546.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

Cambrex Co. ( NYSE:CBM ) opened at $49.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1,615.94, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.26. Cambrex Co. has a 52-week low of $42.55 and a 52-week high of $62.95.

Cambrex (NYSE:CBM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $112.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.44 million. Cambrex had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 23.42%. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. analysts predict that Cambrex Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

CBM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down from $70.00) on shares of Cambrex in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cambrex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.33.

About Cambrex

Cambrex Corporation (Cambrex) is a life sciences company. It provides products and services for the development and commercialization of generic therapeutics. It operates through four segments, which are manufacturing facilities that have been aggregated as a single segment. Its manufacturing facilities are owned by the subsidiaries, including Cambrex Charles City, Inc, Cambrex Karlskoga AB and Cambrex Profarmaco Milano S.r.l.

