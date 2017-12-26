Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc (LPLA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,459,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,379 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.62% of LPL Financial worth $75,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the second quarter worth $104,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 1.9% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 2,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 8.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the third quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the third quarter worth $227,000. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 3,742 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total value of $181,636.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc ( LPLA ) opened at $57.70 on Tuesday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $34.45 and a 12-month high of $57.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $5,200.00, a PE ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.88.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

LPL Financial declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 5th that allows the company to repurchase $359.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.37%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LPLA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine cut LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on LPL Financial from $60.50 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on LPL Financial from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.55.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/26/dimensional-fund-advisors-lp-boosts-stake-in-lpl-financial-holdings-inc-lpla.html.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc is a broker-dealer, a custodian for registered investment advisors and an independent consultant to retirement plans. The Company provides a platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors, including financial advisors at financial institutions across the country.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA).

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.