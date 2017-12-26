Diana Containerships (DCIX) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Study Finds

News coverage about Diana Containerships (NASDAQ:DCIX) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. Accern rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Diana Containerships earned a media sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the shipping company an impact score of 44.8302447600906 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Diana Containerships (NASDAQ DCIX) opened at $4.62 on Tuesday. Diana Containerships has a 1-year low of $1.56 and a 1-year high of $23,152.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.49, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 3.17.

About Diana Containerships

Diana Containerships Inc is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in the ownership of containerships. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s fleet consisted of six panamax and six post-panamax containerships with a combined carrying capacity of 61,517 twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU).

