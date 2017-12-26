DeltaShares S&P 600 Managed Risk ETF Announces Special Dividend of $0.02 (DMRS)

DeltaShares S&P 600 Managed Risk ETF (NYSEARCA:DMRS) announced a special dividend on Tuesday, December 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 0.0165 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd.

DeltaShares S&P 600 Managed Risk ETF (NYSEARCA:DMRS) traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,183. DeltaShares S&P 600 Managed Risk ETF has a twelve month low of $47.73 and a twelve month high of $54.72.

