Del Taco Restaurants (TACO) Earns “Buy” Rating from Jefferies Group

Jefferies Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) in a report issued on Friday morning. Jefferies Group currently has a $15.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Del Taco Restaurants’ FY2019 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TACO. Zacks Investment Research raised Del Taco Restaurants from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Wedbush reissued a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Get Del Taco Restaurants alerts:

Shares of Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ TACO) opened at $12.10 on Friday. Del Taco Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $11.58 and a fifty-two week high of $15.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $468.38, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of -0.29.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $110.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.46 million. Del Taco Restaurants had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 4.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Del Taco Restaurants will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP David Pear sold 9,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $113,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 115,412 shares in the company, valued at $1,413,797. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lawrence F. Levy purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.54 per share, with a total value of $2,508,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,184.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants during the third quarter worth $158,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants during the third quarter worth $913,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Del Taco Restaurants by 82.2% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 760,571 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,667,000 after purchasing an additional 343,171 shares during the period. RK Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Del Taco Restaurants by 10.0% in the third quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 759,187 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,646,000 after purchasing an additional 68,800 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Del Taco Restaurants by 17.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,288,964 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,113,000 after purchasing an additional 345,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/26/del-taco-restaurants-taco-earns-buy-rating-from-jefferies-group.html.

Del Taco Restaurants Company Profile

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc is an operator and franchisor of restaurants featuring made-to-order cuisine, including both Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of January 3, 2017, the Company operated 551 Del Taco restaurants. The Company’s menu offers a combination of Mexican-inspired food, such as tacos and burritos, and American classics, such as Double Del cheeseburgers, crinkle-cut fries and milkshakes.

Receive News & Ratings for Del Taco Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Del Taco Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.